Russian Parents Warned To ‘Lock Up Kids’ As Putin Releases Criminals From Prison To Fight In War Against Ukraine
Russian parents have been given a frightening warning following reports some of Vladimir Putin's most dangerous criminals are being set free from prison after fighting in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The convicts, some previously placed behind bars for crimes like murder, rape and pedophilia, were originally released from prison in exchange for a place in the Wagner Group paramilitary organization led by Putin’s chef-turned-mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
This private army was sent to the frontline of Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and each convict-turned-mercenary was given a contract that guaranteed their release from jail if they survived at least six months of fighting in Ukraine.
Prigozhin, the businessman once referred to as "Putin's chef" due to his close connection to the Russian president, has recently confirmed that the first batch of these prisoners has returned to civilian life after successfully fulfilling their part of the agreement.
Alexei Shichkov, a Moscow resident and parent, told a local news outlet that he had been called by someone who introduced himself only as "Major Solovyov" and asked him if he had children.
Shichkov added that rumors had been circulating of the return of criminals who fought in the war.
Other people have claimed to have received mysterious phone calls from people who claimed to be police officers before warning them to look out for these dangerous and recently freed convicts.
The police haven't yet identified the individuals behind the calls, but Prigozhin has defended the plan to free the prisoners, claiming it as an opportunity for them to redeem themselves.
In fact, Prigozhin has even suggested a new law that would impose a five-year sentence on anyone found publishing negative information about his war volunteers.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, one dangerous criminal reportedly released as part of the agreement is 66-year-old Alexander Tyutin.
Tyutin was reportedly jailed for 23 years for paying a contract killer to murder his business partner and his family in cold blood.
After the funeral, Tyutin allegedly urinated on the graves of his victims.
Now, following his service in Ukraine, Tyutin has reportedly traveled to Turkey to be with his wife.
Rumors also suggest the convict-turned-mercenary is being recommended for a medal due to his "courage" during on the frontlines of Ukraine.
This alarming development has naturally been met with a combination of concern and outrage by Russian parents, particularly the ones who are now left to protect their children from dangerous criminals who have been pardoned in exchange for their participation in Putin's invasion of Ukraine.