Russian Parents Warned To ‘Lock Up Kids’ As Putin Releases Criminals From Prison To Fight In War Against Ukraine

Russian parents have been given a frightening warning following reports some of Vladimir Putin's most dangerous criminals are being set free from prison after fighting in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The convicts, some previously placed behind bars for crimes like murder, rape and pedophilia, were originally released from prison in exchange for a place in the Wagner Group paramilitary organization led by Putin’s chef-turned-mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.