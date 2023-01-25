Vladimir Putin's Mercenary Chief Accused Of 'Castrating' Russian Soldiers Who Try To Surrender Or Flee War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is accused of ordering his mercenaries to “castrate” any Russian soldiers caught fleeing the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking claim was made this week after it was revealed United States intelligence sources intercepted a phone call in which one soldier involved with Prigozhin’s Wagner Private Military Company recounted an incident in December.

According to Wagner PMC’s intercepted call, leaders of the mercenary group “castrated” at least one Wagner mercenary when he was caught trying to retreat without the approval of his superiors. “The Wagnerians caught him and cut his f------ balls off,” the soldier said in the intercepted phone call.

Although the phone call was intercepted in December, the mercenary reportedly suggested the castration incident took place in November. The report containing the intercepted call also indicated neither Putin nor Prigozhin care for the lives of the Wagner mercenaries because the majority of those fighting under Putin’s mercenary chief are convicts freed from prison to fight against Ukraine.

“The deaths of thousands of Wagner soldiers do not matter to Russian society,” the U.S. report said, according to Daily Star. “Assault groups do not withdraw without a command,” the report continued. “Unauthorized withdrawal of a team or without being wounded is punishable by execution on the spot.”

Even more concerning was the report’s findings that Wagner mercenaries are barred from helping their injured or fallen soldiers on the frontlines and a retreat is only allowed after the sun goes down. “Assault infantry is not allowed to carry the wounded off the battlefield on their own, as their main task is to continue the assault until the goal is achieved,” the report found. “If the assault fails, retreat is also allowed only at night.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the new claims Putin’s mercenary chief is castrating his own soldiers comes after it was revealed the Russian leader has also ordered the immediate execution of any Russian soldiers refusing to fight or obey the Kremlin’s command. "Those who disobey are eliminated – and it’s done publicly," revealed one Russian soldier earlier this month after he witnessed a fellow soldier be executed.

"There are squadrons of liquidators…shelling began," the soldier continued. "One of the soldiers laid down and didn’t cover his own men.” "The shelling stopped, he went back, and the boss shouted: 'Why didn’t you go forward?’” he explained further. "And they killed him. The boss is killed if his team deserts."

