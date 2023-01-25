'There Was A Lot Of Hope': Savannah Chrisley Admits Saying Goodbye To Her Parents Was 'Really Tough' Before Combined 19-Year Prison Sentences

Having a loved one incarcerated is never an easy situation, even for reality TV royalty. Savannah Chrisley got candid about her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentences and shared that life has been "really tough" since they checked-in for their extended stay behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In June 2022, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $30 million and tax evasion.

After an unsuccessful attempt to appeal their combined 19-year sentence, the Chrisleys were scheduled to report to separate prisons to begin their sentences on January 17.