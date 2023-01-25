'There Was A Lot Of Hope': Savannah Chrisley Admits Saying Goodbye To Her Parents Was 'Really Tough' Before Combined 19-Year Prison Sentences
Having a loved one incarcerated is never an easy situation, even for reality TV royalty. Savannah Chrisley got candid about her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentences and shared that life has been "really tough" since they checked-in for their extended stay behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In June 2022, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $30 million and tax evasion.
After an unsuccessful attempt to appeal their combined 19-year sentence, the Chrisleys were scheduled to report to separate prisons to begin their sentences on January 17.
Savannah, 25, indulged listeners of her Unlocked podcast with intimate details of her family's life amidst her parent's legal woes.
"So, for those of you that are familiar with my family and have followed our lives and have also followed my podcast, you know that last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole and for each of us individually," Savannah began. "We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for a little bit of time, for the foreseeable future. And that was really, really, really tough."
Savannah then issued a disclaimer to her viewers.
The reality daughter informed listeners that if the episode felt "happy-go-lucky," it was only because it was recorded prior to her "life falling apart."
The 25-year-old reality star actually filmed the episode on January 12, five days prior to her parents reporting to jail.
The almost two-decade-long sentence shocked fans and the Chrisleys alike. Savannah revealed that when she recorded the episode, she was still desperately holding out hope that her parents would be granted leniency.
"I think it's because there was a lot of hope that was had and I wasn't faced with the reality of the situation," Savannah continued, as she shared that her next episode would be "very intense one-on-one podcast with myself kind of giving an update on where my life's at."
Unsurprising to their loyal fanbase, Todd and Julie made sure to leave their house in order for their children before they were separated and locked up.
Julie was seen shopping for groceries and household goods, while Todd was spotted at the post office handling last-minute items.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported details on Todd and Julie's prison facilities.
Julie was sent to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky to spend the next 7 years of her life, while Todd was sent to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida to complete his 12-year order.