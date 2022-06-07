Sentencing Ahead: Todd & Julie Chrisley 'Grim-Faced' As They Hear GUILTY Verdict In Fraud Case

The jury convicted Todd of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

As for Julie, she was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., tax fraud and wire fraud.

The Chrisleys' face up to 30 years behind bars at their upcoming sentencing, although they do plan to appeal.

"Disappointed with the verdict. Expect to appeal," their attorney, Bruce Morris, said in a statement to Radar.