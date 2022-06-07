Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie 'Expect To Appeal' Guilty Verdict In Fraud Case, Attorney Says
The fight isn't over yet. Todd and Julie Chrisley's attorney, Bruce Morris, tells Radar he plans on appealing his client's guilty verdict.
The Chrisley Knows Best couple were found guilty of several crimes including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud on Tuesday following a two-week trial in Georgia.
Julie was hit with an additional conviction of wire fraud.
Saying he's "disappointed with the verdict," Morris teased RadarOnline.com by stating they "expect to appeal."
Assistant US Attorney Annalise Peters claimed Todd and Julie exaggerated their earnings to banks to borrow more than $30 million. The government accused the couple of using the money to fund their lavish lifestyles before becoming reality show icons.
"They made up documents and they lie through their teeth to get whatever they want, whenever they want it," Peters stated in court, alleging that Todd and Julie hid the earnings they made on the show from the IRS.
The jury found Todd and Julie guilty on all counts.
The famous TV personalities maintained their innocence and argued that someone else had complete control of their finances.
The accusations against Todd and Julie run deep.
Besides being accused of exaggerating their earnings to obtain more than $30 million in loans and defrauding banks, Todd and Julie were also accused of filing for bankruptcy and leaving their $20 million debt in the dust.
The couple faces 30 years behind bars. Sentencing will come at a later date.
Todd and Julie weren't the only ones that went down.
Their former attorney Peter Tarantino was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the USA and willfully filing false tax returns.
The couple — who rose to fame when Chrisley Knows Best aired on USA Network in 2013 — share three children together: Chase, 26, Savannah, 24, and Grayson, 16.
Todd has two additional adult children — Kyle and Lindsie — with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry.
As of this post, the couple and their kids have remained silent on the verdict.