Juliette Porter Of 'Siesta Key' Continues Criticizing Former Lover Sam Logan As He Moves On
Siesta Key's loyal fanbase of viewers has witnessed the wild relationship between Juliette Porter and Sam Logan, both of whom have officially decided to call it quits. While the two went back and forth for several years, dating on and off, they split for good this time and have no plans of reconciling.
While some have already picked sides, Sam says that Juliette is painting him to be a bad guy to get people on her side when he was always a caring, loving boyfriend who put her first.
"Juliette has made some comments about me that aren't true. I mean, I know communication wasn’t always the best between us, but I don't see how she can say that I didn't support her when I did everything she asked me to do," says Sam Logan.
"I never wanted to go on the show, but she asked me to do it. I wanted to be the supportive boyfriend, so I agreed to do it, even though now I have to deal with the aftermath as people watch our relationship play out on television."
In addition to comments made by Juliette on the relationship, her friends and co-stars have appeared to make comments about the duo's split, with many siding with her instead of Sam. When asked if he's surprised that her friends are commenting on the relationship and are on her side, he said, "No, I'm not surprised that they want to bring me up at any chance they can get."
"They judge me and constantly say that I like to party too much and drink too much, but they do the same things, so they shouldn't worry so much about what I do or what I've got going on."
Recently, Camilla Cattaneo, a friend of Juliette's, felt it necessary to create an indirect post referencing her new partner and how much she likes him better than Sam. "You'd think that they wouldn't want to keep talking about me by now, but they're still going. Juliette and I split back in August, so it's almost a year now that we haven't been together."
"She has moved on with a new guy, so good for her. I don't see why anyone needs to compare the two of us. Of course, they'll like her new partner more than me now, but who knows how they'll feel later. I don't care, but it would be great if they'd stop talking about me and find something better to do."
Sam Logan may be unsure of what the future has in store for him when it comes to his love life, but he says, "I'm focusing on myself and the people who matter most to me, including my family and friends. I want to live my best life without worrying about toxic people who try to control what others think of me while they portray me as a bad person when they know that is the furthest thing from the truth."
Fans of the show can decide if they're Team Sam or Team Juliette while tuning in to Siesta Key to watch as their relationship comes to a close.