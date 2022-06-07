Juliette Porter Of 'Siesta Key' Continues Criticizing Former Lover Sam Logan As He Moves On

Siesta Key's loyal fanbase of viewers has witnessed the wild relationship between Juliette Porter and Sam Logan, both of whom have officially decided to call it quits. While the two went back and forth for several years, dating on and off, they split for good this time and have no plans of reconciling.

While some have already picked sides, Sam says that Juliette is painting him to be a bad guy to get people on her side when he was always a caring, loving boyfriend who put her first.