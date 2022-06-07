‘Thanks For The ONE In 7 Days Orgasm’: Hunter Biden’s Text Messages To His Dead Brother’s Wife-Turned-Lover Reveal Vicious War Of Words During Gun Toting Scandal
While armed with an illegally gotten gun and delivering death threats to others, Hunter Biden turned his attention to his dead brother’s wife-turned-lover and ripped her ability in the sheets, Radar can exclusively share.
“Thanks for ONE in 7 days orgasm,” Hunter Biden wrote Hallie Biden in October 2018. “Please you gave me one.”
The text was obtained exclusively by Radar from an anonymous internet poster who was shopping various text messages and photos from the wild child of President Joe Biden. Radar previously reported that some of the photos show a naked Hunter Biden holding his genitals and a gun.
The gun was obtained despite Hunter putting “no” on a firearm authorization form asking if he had a history of drug abuse. His substance abuse struggles have been long documented.
In October 2018, days after getting the gun, Hunter went on a terror toward his relatives. Some of that anger was directed at Hallie Biden, who he accused of having affairs. Hallie Biden is the widow of Hunter’s brother Beau. After Beau’s death, Hallie and Hunter became a couple.
Hunter’s reign of terror included a call from his father pleading to get help.
In the text message string obtained by Radar, Hunter unloaded several expletive laden texts at Hallie:
Hunter: I thought about it you have either slept with or give a blow job to or just ‘kissed’ every man I know in Delaware and half the women.
Hunter: F*** F*** tuck you
Hallie: Oh get over you’re s***
Hallie: Call or don’t call, I’m exhausted form it.
Hallie: He’s expecting your call now.
Hunter: Ok thanks again you overly confident north Wilmington nobody.
Hallie: That’s me
The messages didn’t end there as the two continued to snipe at each other via text.
Hunter: Great get tmright (sic) on it.
Hunter: Oh is this not Hallie
Hallie: Make the f****** Call
Hunter: Who the f*** else fits that descriptions.
Hunter: Oh your sister too
Hunter: The way you talk about me over text
Halie: Call him now and you can tell him how horrible I am. I’m going to a meeting. I still love you.
Hunter: Unlike you Hallie I don’t do that. I really am enjoying this Hallie your a great motivator.
Hunter: And thanks for the ONE in 7 days orgasm. Please you gave me one.
Hallie: Just call him. And f*** you.
The exchange is just an example of Hunter’s wild behavior that has become a target for conservative media and pundits. His drug use and business dealings have come under fire given the connection to his father.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke about Hunter Biden during his most recent show.
“Hunter Biden lied on a federal gun form,” Carlson said after providing a list of Republicans prosecuted by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice. “That's a felony.”
“How was he punished? Oh, a mild probing on CBS that he just shrugged off as if it were nothing,” Tucker continued.
Later, Carlson talked about the Secret Service’s involvement in Hunter Biden’s life.
“So, you know as well as he does, he doesn't have a thing to worry about,” Carlson said. “In fact, he can flaunt his crimes. RadarOnline.com just got pictures of Hunter Biden casually waving his illegal firearm around as he cavorted with a prostitute several years ago.”