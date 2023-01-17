Doomsday: Convicted Fraudsters Todd & Julie Chrisley Report To Prisons In Different States To Begin Sentences

Reality stars-turned-inmates were convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June. Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida to begin serving his 12-year sentence.

His wife checked into Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky to serve her 7-year sentence. Julie begged to be locked up at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, but we can report that didn't happen.