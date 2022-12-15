Warden Knows Best: Convicted Fraudsters Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Will Be Able To Communicate Behind Bars With Prison Boss' Approval

RadarOnline.com is told the wardens must initially approve communication between inmates. Any mail communication between Todd and Julie "may always be inspected and read by staff at the sending and receiving institutions." They will also be prohibited from sealing any of their mail to each other.

The responsibility for ongoing correspondence between inmates from the same immediate family falls on the mail room unit managers at each prison. They have the power to deny the approval if there's anything inappropriate with the correspondence.

If either Todd or Julie switches prisons, their communication approval or denial will follow them.