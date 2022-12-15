Warden Knows Best: Convicted Fraudsters Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Will Be Able To Communicate Behind Bars With Prison Boss' Approval
It's a Christmas miracle! Soon-to-be prisoner Todd Chrisley will be able to communicate with his wife, Julie Chrisley, behind bars once they turn themselves into separate facilities in the new year — as long as their wardens approve, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the rules for correspondents between inmates at the Florida prisons where Todd and Julie are expected to call home on January 15, 2023, after being convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud.
Todd has been ordered to FPC Pensacola, while Julie is expected to join NYC socialite-turned-convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell at FCI Tallahassee.
Despite being three hours apart, this outlet can reveal Todd and Julie will be able to write letters, send emails, and possibly mail each other packages while they serve their sentences in federal prison.
"An inmate may be permitted to correspond with an inmate confined in any other penal or correctional institution if the other inmate is either a member of the immediate family or is a party or witness in a legal action in which both inmates are involved," the Federal Bureau of Prisons' website states.
RadarOnline.com is told the wardens must initially approve communication between inmates. Any mail communication between Todd and Julie "may always be inspected and read by staff at the sending and receiving institutions." They will also be prohibited from sealing any of their mail to each other.
The responsibility for ongoing correspondence between inmates from the same immediate family falls on the mail room unit managers at each prison. They have the power to deny the approval if there's anything inappropriate with the correspondence.
If either Todd or Julie switches prisons, their communication approval or denial will follow them.
When it comes to postage, the Chrisley Knows Best stars will be able to buy stamps from the prison commissary, but "the Warden issues local guidelines, which ordinarily limit an inmate's commissary purchase per visit to 20 postage stamps." They may also have the chance to send packages to one another.
"An inmate may insure outgoing personal correspondence (e.g., a package containing the inmate’s hobbycrafts) by completing the appropriate form and applying sufficient postage," the rules read.
The Chrisleys won't go without technology behind bars, either. We've discovered that they can earn the privilege to use the Trust Fund Limited Inmate Computer System (known as TRULINCS), which provides prisoners with limited access to send and receive electronic messages without having access to the internet.
"Normally, the approval of mail correspondence privileges will apply to electronic messages generated via TRULINCS. The approval of correspondence privileges for both inmates will remain in effect even if either is transferred within the Bureau. The unit team will forward a copy of the approved mail correspondence to the mail room and trust fund staff for processing," the website states.
Todd and Julie will have to get used to their new way of chatting once they begin serving their sentences. As RadarOnline.com reported, he was ordered to 12 years in prison, while Julie was given a 7-year sentence.
The disgraced reality TV couple has less than 5 weeks before they must turn themselves in — giving them just one more Christmas with their family.