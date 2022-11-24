Homemade Vs. Prison Food: What Todd & Julie Chrisley Would Have Eaten For Thanksgiving IF Judge Ordered Them To Serve Sentences Immediately

As this outlet reported, Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after "swindling" banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The family's matriarch was also hit with wire fraud.

Julie was given a 7-year prison sentence, while Todd was slapped with 12 years behind bars. The reality TV duo is expected to turn themselves in to begin their sentences at two separate prisons come January.