Ghislaine Maxwell won't have to give up her active vegan lifestyle on Thanksgiving behind bars because her low-security prison is hooking her up with a turkey alternative and providing plenty of exercise on Thursday.

RadarOnline.com has obtained FCI Tallahassee's Thanksgiving food menu and activity schedule, showing the socialite-turned-convicted sex pest will grub on tofurkey instead of the traditional bird. She and her prison pals will also get to burn off their festive feast with competitive games like volleyball, kickball, and a basketball shooting contest.