Prison Or Fun House? Convicted Criminal Josh Duggar's Thanksgiving Includes Turkey Meal, Movies, Bingo & Board Games

RadarOnline.com has obtained the Thanksgiving food menu for FCI Seagoville in Texas, where Duggar's serving his 20-year sentence for child pornography.

We can report that inmates at the facility will begin their day with a normal prison breakfast, including Bran Flakes, whole wheat bread with margarine and jelly, fruit, and pastries.

But for lunch, the reality star-turned-criminal will feast on all of the traditional holiday fixings.