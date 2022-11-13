'No One's Happy': Duggar Family Prepares For First Christmas Since Disgraced Son Josh Was Sentenced To 12 Years Behind Bars

Sources said the former car salesman's wife, Anna, and his sisters Jinger, Jessa, and Jill have been keeping their distance and plan to continue doing so.

"The whole family is in chaos and fighting," an insider claimed amid Josh's incarceration on child porn charges. "Most of the siblings can't bear to be in the same room together."

The insiders alleged that Anna is considering moving to Texas to be closer to Josh — with whom she shares seven children — and is "still sore" at his siblings for speaking out against him, claiming, "No one's happy."