'No One's Happy': Duggar Family Prepares For First Christmas Since Disgraced Son Josh Was Sentenced To 12 Years Behind Bars
The Duggar family may have a more difficult time getting into the holiday spirit this year as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas since disgraced son Josh was sentenced to 12 years behind bars.
RadarOnline.com has learned there is tension within the reality TV-famous brood as they anticipate the festivities ahead following months of strife due to Josh's scandal.
Sources said the former car salesman's wife, Anna, and his sisters Jinger, Jessa, and Jill have been keeping their distance and plan to continue doing so.
"The whole family is in chaos and fighting," an insider claimed amid Josh's incarceration on child porn charges. "Most of the siblings can't bear to be in the same room together."
The insiders alleged that Anna is considering moving to Texas to be closer to Josh — with whom she shares seven children — and is "still sore" at his siblings for speaking out against him, claiming, "No one's happy."
FCI Seagoville is a six-hour drive from where his wife and their children currently live in Arkansas. Anna and Josh welcomed baby #7, a daughter, in October 2021 and she stood by him throughout his trial. She even reportedly visited him on her birthday.
"Officially 34. Fourteen years ago I said, 'YES!' Road-tripping to visit my bestie. 'Even If' by Mercy Me on repeat. 'Jesus, I will cling to You come what may,'" the mom of seven posted at the time.
Last year, the former TLC family celebrated Christmas not long after Josh was found guilty in December 2021 on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography following his April arrest.
RadarOnline.com learned this October that Josh filed an appeal in his case after requesting several extensions.
The ex-19 Kids and Counting star looked unrecognizable in a photo leaked that same month, sporting a beard and long hair as he adjusted to imprisoned life.
When he is released far down the line, the court ordered that Josh will have to submit to random drug testing, register as a sex offender, and report to a probation officer.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, he also won't be able to leave the state without permission, and he must allow his P.O. to search his home at any time.