No Turkey For You! Incarcerated R. Kelly Forced To Eat Chicken On Thanksgiving, Prison Offering Walk-A-Thon

The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker will start his day with cereal, fruit, and a breakfast cake or milk packet. His lunch will include all of the Thanksgiving favorites minus turkey and ham.

According to the MCC's food menu, R. Kelly will chow down on macaroni and cheese, sweet potato casserole, green beans, and cornbread dressing. While he won't be eating Turkey, RadarOnline.com can reveal he'll get the unconventional Thanksgiving meat — chicken.