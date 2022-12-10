Prison Chef Knows Best: Soon-To-Be Incarcerated Todd Chrisley's Prison Pals Chowing Down On Chicken Legs This Christmas
Todd Chrisley's last Christmas meal at home will be good, but his future prison menu might be better! RadarOnline.com obtained FPC Pensacola's holiday food menu, revealing what the Chrisley Knows Best star would be eating on December 25 had he been ordered to prison immediately — and it sounds right up his alley because it's good ol' southern cooking.
FPC Pensacola is the Florida where Chrisley will spend his 12-year sentence when he reports to the facility come January, meaning this will be his last Christmas at home with his family for a while.
But the future inmates' prison pals will be eating well, too, proving the Georgia-born gentleman-turned-convicted fraudster would have a taste of home even behind bars.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Chrisley's soon-to-be residence will be serving each inmate a quarter chicken leg and 8 ounces of ham — but the side dishes are tailor-made for the reality star's tastebuds.
According to the facility's menu, prisoners will be chowing down on Southern comfort food like macaroni and cheese, collard greens, chicken gravy, with traditional cranberry sauce and dinner rolls.
Chrisley's future cellmate will finish his festive meal with pre-made pie and fruit.
When it comes to daytime activities, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons tells RadarOnline.com that Chrisley's minimum security prison will host a variety of holiday contests and board games.
This outlet can also report that despite making the naughty list, Santa won't be giving the inmates coal this year. The spokesperson confirmed the facility will be "providing the inmate population with holiday bags filled with various consumable items."
Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. The family's matriarch was also hit with wire fraud.
Todd was slapped with 12 years behind bars, while Julie was given a 7-year sentence.
According to court documents, the television duo is expected to begin their prison sentences no earlier than January 15, 2023.
Julie has been recommended to serve her sentence at FCI Tallahassee alongside Ghislaine Maxwell. The Florida facility is three hours away from what will be her husband's new home.
Once the couple checks into prison, their daughter, Savannah, 25, revealed she will gain custody of her brother, Grayson, 16, and the Chrisleys' adopted daughter, Chloe. However, that could all change considering Chloe's biological mom revealed she plans to regain full custody of the 10-year-old.