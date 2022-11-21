Your tip
Todd Chrisley Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison, Wife Julie Gets 7 For Bank Fraud & Tax Evasion

Nov. 21 2022, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison time by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross, RadarOnline.com can confirm months after they were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

He will serve 12 years behind bars, while Julie was sentenced to 7 years. They both also got 16 months of probation.

Todd and Julie's sentencing was originally set for October 6 but was postponed until November 21 — just in time for Thanksgiving.

A three-week trial resulted in the reality couple being convicted back in June. In addition to those charges, Julie was also hit with an additional conviction for wire fraud.

RadarOnline.com later broke the story that both filed court documents in August demanding a new trial ahead of their sentencing.

At the time, Todd and Julie accused the government of presenting "false testimony" to the jury during their weeks-long court battle.

RadarOnline.com confirmed the United States Government later responded to Todd and Julie's plea for a new trial, claiming the pair "gloss over or ignore almost all of the evidence against them" which is why the motion was ultimately denied.

They were previously accused of lying to secure $30 million in bank loans, then filing for bankruptcy to avoid paying the debt.

Their lawyer Steve Friedberg said both Chrisleys were "devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal" in a statement after their conviction.

"Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated. They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd's mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley," Friedberg added.

Todd recently opened up about his obsession with money on an episode of Chrisley Confessions, revealing the silver lining amid their legal scandal is that his relationship with Julie has never been more resilient.

“I said in my perspective it has drawn me closer to my wife. I feel like my marriage for me personally, internally, is the strongest that I've ever felt that it's ever been — that's for me, that's how I feel," Todd shared about their 26-year union.

