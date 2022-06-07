Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Todd Chrisley
Exclusive

Todd & Julie Chrisley's Guilty Verdict Not Filmed For Upcoming Season Of 'Chrisley Knows Best'

todd chrisley julie guilty verdict fraud not filmed tv show
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 7 2022, Published 6:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Don't expect to see Todd and Julie Chrisley's court woes on television. Radar is told the reality star duo's fraud trial and guilty verdicts will not be shown in the upcoming episodes of Chrisley Knows Best, which are scheduled to air later this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders tell RadarOnline.com that production for Season 9 of the hit series has already closed up shop. We've confirmed they are "not currently in production," with sources revealing the upcoming episodes are the second half of Season 9 and were "filmed before the trial" started more than two weeks ago.

todd chrisley julie guilty verdict fraud not filmed tv show
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Todd and Julie were convicted of several crimes on Tuesday, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud.

Julie was hit with an additional conviction — wire fraud, per Entertainment Tonight.

The trial kicked off last month in a Georgia courtroom. Following the verdict, the Chrisley family's attorney released a statement to RadarOnline.com, revealing he plans to appeal.

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley julie guilty verdict fraud not filmed tv show
Source: Mega

Sentencing will happen at a later date and has not been scheduled yet. Todd and Julie face up to 30 years in prison. Both were able to go home after the jury's decision.

They remain free on bond.

Article continues below advertisement

Assistant US Attorney Annalise Peters claimed the couple exaggerated their earnings to banks to borrow more than $30 million. The government accused Todd and Julie of using the money to fund their lavish lifestyles before scoring their reality show.

Prosecutors also alleged that Julie submitted false credit reports and bank statements when attempting to rent a California home.

todd chrisley julie guilty verdict fraud not filmed tv show
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

The TV personalities claimed they were innocent of all charges, arguing that someone else had control of their finances. Todd and Julie weren't the only ones that got swept up in the mess.

Their ex-attorney, Peter Tarantino, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the US and willfully filing false tax returns.

Todd and Julie rose to fame with their family when Chrisley Knows Best aired in 2013. Their successful show features three of their children — Chase, 26, Savannah, 24, and Grayson, 16 — as well as Todd's beloved mother, Nanny Fey.

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley julie appeal fraud guilty verdict
Source: Mega

In 2019, Chase and Savannah scored their own spin-off, Growing Up Chrisley. The show was picked up for a fourth earlier this year. In March, it was announced that Todd is getting his own show.

Love Limo is set to be a dating series featuring Todd as host and executive producer.

Article continues below advertisement

The show will follow Todd as he guides single hopefuls in rounds of speed dating. It's unclear if his guilty conviction will affect the dating show or any of the other series centered around the family.

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. Radar and RadarOnline are registered trademarks. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.