They 'Ignore Almost All Of The Evidence Against Them:' Government Scoffs At Todd & Julie Chrisley's Plea For New Trial Following Fraud Conviction
That didn't take long. The United States Government has responded to Todd and Julie Chrisley's plea for a new trial, claiming the reality star couple "gloss over or ignore almost all of the evidence against them."
RadarOnline.com has obtained the government's response, which was filed in the US District Court, Atlanta division on Monday, citing that prosecutors in the fraud case against the television duo showed plenty of evidence to the court, prompting the jury to hand down a guilty verdict — a fact that Todd and Julie are accused of dismissing.
"The Chrisley Defendants’ motion for a judgment of acquittal fails to establish why, in the light most favorable to the United States, the jury’s determination of guilt should be disturbed. The jury made factual determinations based upon admissible evidence and returned just verdicts," the documents state.
"The Chrisley Defendants gloss over or ignore almost all of the evidence against them and ask the Court to make impermissible credibility determinations. For the reasons that follow, the Chrisley Defendants’ motion should be denied.”
RadarOnline.com broke the story — the Chrisley Knows Best stars filed court documents in August demanding a new trial ahead of their sentencing.
Todd and Julie are looking at the possibility of 30 years behind bars after being convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Prosecutors also alleged the Chrisleys conspired to defraud Atlanta banks out of $30 million.
Despite the conviction, Todd and Julie want a new trial and have accused the government of presenting “false testimony” to the jury during their weeks-long court battle.
In the filing, their attorney pointed the finger at an IRS Revenue Officer named Betty Carter, claiming she "lied about the Chrisleys owing taxes for years when she knew no taxes were due" when she took the witness stand.
“When pressed, Officer Carter swore that she had confirmed her claims in the IRS’s internal system the day before her testimony, and those records showed that the Chrisleys owed taxes for at least years 2014, 2015, and 2016. This was all false,” the documents read.
Todd and Julie claim that after the trial, Carter contacted their accountant and admitted they had paid their taxes and didn't owe the IRS a penny. “But the jury never heard the truth,” the filing stated. “Instead, the jury was left with the false impression that the Chrisleys continued to avoid paying taxes for these years.”
Todd and Julie's sentencing was first scheduled for October 6 but was pushed back last month. The couple now finds out their fate on November 21 — just in time for Thanksgiving.