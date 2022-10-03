They 'Ignore Almost All Of The Evidence Against Them:' Government Scoffs At Todd & Julie Chrisley's Plea For New Trial Following Fraud Conviction

"The Chrisley Defendants’ motion for a judgment of acquittal fails to establish why, in the light most favorable to the United States, the jury’s determination of guilt should be disturbed. The jury made factual determinations based upon admissible evidence and returned just verdicts," the documents state.

"The Chrisley Defendants gloss over or ignore almost all of the evidence against them and ask the Court to make impermissible credibility determinations. For the reasons that follow, the Chrisley Defendants’ motion should be denied.”