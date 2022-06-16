Todd & Julie Chrisley Amp Up Legal Team In Effort To Overturn Guilty Verdict In Tax Evasion Case
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the stars have asked the judge for an extension to file the paperwork required to ask for a new trial.
They said the new legal team members need time to go over all the legal filings in their criminal case.
In their new motion, Todd & Chrisley also claimed to be having issues obtaining trial transcripts from the court reports. They said they need the transcripts to put together their arguments.
“The Court Reporter has estimated that it will take “at least 3 months” to prepare the complete transcript of trial,” their attorney claimed.
Prosecutors accused the couple of filing false tax returns with the help of their accountant Peter Tarantino. The reality stars allegedly defrauded banks by submitting false information.
The couple's attorney Bruce Morris told Radar he was "disappointed with the verdict" and said they expected to appeal.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Todd & Julie are currently on house arrest while awaiting sentencing.
The couple is trapped inside their home “at all times” except for work-related purposes, religious services or medical treatment. They are also allowed to have meetings with their lawyers.
Any other trip must be approved by their probation officer. The court docs also stated the couple will have to enroll in a Location Monitoring Program which includes, the “use of electronic monitoring equipment or other location verification system."
Todd & Julie are also prohibited from spending over $1,000 without approval from their probation officer.
RadarOnline.com first reported, the trial and guilty verdicts were not filmed for Chrisley Knows Best. The fate of the show is up in the air due to the couple’s criminal issues. Todd & Julie have kept quiet since leaving court after learning about the verdict.