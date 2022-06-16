GI Blues – How Elvis Presley’s Army Career Brought Him Tragedy… And True Love

When Elvis Presley was drafted into military service on March 24, 1958, he was already the most famous man in the world, thanks to a string of unforgettable hit singles, as well as starring roles in Love Me Tender, Loving You and Jailhouse Rock.

And the following day, as he submitted to his Army regulation haircut, legions of teen tears fell as their idol's locks hit the floor. “Hair today, gone tomorrow," he joked, before heading off for six months of basic training at Fort Hood, Texas. While spoken in jest, Elvis' quip hinted at a deep fear: that his absence from the music scene would sink his then-skyrocketing career.