Bombshell Testimony! Todd Chrisley's 'Ex-Lover' & Business Partner Claims He Helped Reality Star Commit Fraud

Todd Chrisley’s ex-lover and employee testified earlier this week that he allegedly helped the reality TV star commit fraud by creating fake documents and impersonating Todd, Radar has learned.

In a bombshell testimony that also revealed the 53-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star was having a gay affair, Mark Braddock told a court on Tuesday that he helped Todd and his wife Julie commit tax fraud during their affair in the early 2000s.