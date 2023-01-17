Janet Jackson Sued Over Alleged $200k Debt To Ex-Business Managers

Janet Jackson has been slapped with legal papers after she allegedly failed to pay hundreds of thousands owed to her former business managers, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a company called Creditors Adjustment Bureau filed suit against Jackson and her various companies.

Source: MEGA

The other defendants include Black Doll Inc, Juggernaut Productions, Rhythm Nation, JDJ Entertainment and Queendom Inc. The suit said that Jackson owes $238,593.88 to the business management firm Nigro Karlin Segal Feldstein & Bolno. The website for the firm reads, “We work alongside the world’s top artists, athletes and other high achievers across our core competencies: Business Management, Royalty, Tax and Audit.”

The debt was assigned to the Creditors Adjustment Bureau which works as a debt collector. Creditors Adjustment Bureau said the balance was due to be paid on February 24, 2021. The lawsuit demands Jackson be ordered to pay the entire $238k balance plus 10% interest.

Source: MEGA

The lawsuit comes weeks after Jackson announced her first tour since 2019 that will kick off next spring. The 2023 tour of North America will begin in April and wrap in June. Jackson was scheduled to perform in 2020 but the tour was canceled due to the pandemic.

Back in 2022, after releasing her Lifetime documentary Janet, the singer caused a stir after asking fans to forgive Justin Timberlake for the Super Bowl fiasco — 18 years after it went down. "Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion," Jackson said. "And of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame, and that's got to stop."

Jackson told fans that she was close with Timberlake and that they will “always be very good friends.” "We spoke just a few days ago," she said at the time. "He and I have moved on, and it's time for everyone else to do the same." Fans were not having it with one responding, “Janet really told us to leave Justin Timberlake alone and that she's in a better place and all of Black Twitter respectfully said no.”