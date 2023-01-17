Death Cover-Up? Aaron Carter's Family Believes He Was Sold A Substance That Caused Alleged Fatal Overdose, Did Not Drown In Tub
Aaron Carter's family believes he was sold a substance that caused a fatal overdose, revealing the L.A. County Coroner's Office said water was not found in his lungs during a posthumous examination.
RadarOnline.com has learned the discovery shared by Aaron's fiancée, Melanie Martin, and mother, Jane Carter, rules out drowning as a potential cause of death while awaiting toxicology results.
The former child pop star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 5.
Aaron, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, was located by a house sitter in his bathtub, with law enforcement sources revealing they found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the scene.
Police insiders speculated that he lost consciousness and drowned. It appeared as though Aaron's body was in the tub for a long time as there was a smell of decomposition and the water had turned an unnatural color.
Sources claimed the tub's jets were still running when he was discovered. Melanie told TMZ that she found text messages with a mystery contact telling Aaron he owed $800 for an unknown substance.
Aaron apparently replied that he didn't need it anymore, leading the person to double down on their claims that he still must pay up.
The conversation wrapped after Aaron asked if he was being threatened, according to Melanie, who told investigators about the exchange and submitted it for evidence.
The Carter family believes Aaron might have met with the person he was texting and possibly took a substance that could have ultimately killed him.
Fans were devastated to hear about the sudden passing of Aaron, who rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed up by Aaron's Party (Come Get It).
RadarOnline.com told you first that Melanie has since hired an attorney and demanded to be notified about all matters in the probate case filed by the late singer's twin sister, Angel.
Angel rushed to court weeks after Aaron's death asking the court to name her administrator of his estate. She requested to be given authority to manage his finances as he did not leave a will at the time of his passing.
Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that Angel asked the court to make Aaron and Melanie's son, Prince, one of the beneficiaries of the estate.
Melanie's "request for special notice" said that she and her lawyer should be notified of all developments in the case.