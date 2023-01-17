Death Cover-Up? Aaron Carter's Family Believes He Was Sold A Substance That Caused Alleged Fatal Overdose, Did Not Drown In Tub

The former child pop star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 5.

Aaron, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, was located by a house sitter in his bathtub, with law enforcement sources revealing they found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the scene.

Police insiders speculated that he lost consciousness and drowned. It appeared as though Aaron's body was in the tub for a long time as there was a smell of decomposition and the water had turned an unnatural color.