Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Aaron Carter
Exclusive Details

Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Awarded Full Custody Of Late Pop Star’s 1-Year-Old Son Prince

aaron carters fiancee melanie martin celebrates their son princes first birthday pp
Source: @MISSMELANIEMARTIN/INSTAGRAM
By:

Dec. 15 2022, Published 7:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Aaron Carter’s fiancée Melanie Martin was awarded full custody of their son Prince weeks after the pop star’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A rep for Melanie revealed that a Los Angeles judge made the ruling this afternoon during a hearing. The 1-year-old had been in the care of Melanie’s mom since September.

Article continues below advertisement
aaron carter compressed air huffing cause of death
Source: MEGA

Melanie and Aaron had lost custody of Prince after allegations of domestic violence were filed in court.

Melanie’s rep said she was in New York when the court decision came down today but is now headed home to LA. They said she is ecstatic at the outcome.

Article continues below advertisement

Melanie released a statement that read, "I’m honoring Aaron today and I know he would be so proud of me. I’m very emotional thinking we could have been a family, but Aaron would be so happy knowing I got him back.”

Aaron’s mother Jane praised the decision and said the “child should be with the mother.” She added that she and Aaron’s relatives had yet to meet the child but hoped they would in the near future.

aaron carter cremated ashes twin sister cause death
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Aaron was found dead inside his Lancaster, Calif. home. Law enforcement sources said he was found in the bathtub. His bedroom had prescription bill bottles and cans of compressed air.

At the time, Melanie said, “My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

untitled design
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Aaron’s sister Angel filed documents to become the administrator of his estate. In court documents, she estimated the value of his estate to be around $550k.

“I, Angel Conrad, hereby nominate myself as administrator of Estate of the decedent – Aaron Carter. I am the sister of the decedent Aaron Carter. Under the California Probate Code I am entitled to Letters of Administration of the Estate of Aaron Carter, by virtue of being the surviving sister of the decedent. I am a resident of the State of California and I am over the age of 18," the filing read.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.