'A Tough One For Me': Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiancée Melanie Martin Celebrates Their Son Prince's First Birthday Weeks After Singer's Death
Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, celebrated their son Prince's first birthday two weeks after the singer's tragic death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, the 30-year-old took to Instagram in honor of the milestone moment, also paying tribute to Carter, with whom she had an on-again, off-again romance.
She posted a compilation clip showing the sweet father-son moments captured right after their baby boy was born among other special photos of their family.
"Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!" she captioned the video.
Later on, she visited a place where they spoke for the first time over the phone, revealing they instantly hit it off and chatted endlessly for hours. Martin ended the day with another video showing her releasing a handful of balloons into the night sky.
"Have to be strong for our son," she wrote with a heartbreak emoji.
Martin and Carter announced their engagement in June 2020, going on to welcome their son last November. After their child's arrival, Carter revealed they called it quits. They reportedly briefly reconciled before splitting once again in February.
Carter was sadly found dead on November 5 at his house in Lancaster, California.
He was 34.
"It happened so fast and I’m still in shock that I will never see his face again," she told Us Weekly on November 7. "Aaron was a wonderful man and he really loved to take care of his family. He never gave up on me. We might have had arguments and breakups, but we really could not live without each other."
As we previously reported, Carter had entered an outpatient rehab program earlier this year in hopes it would help him regain custody of their son, stating that he was doing it to fight triggers and not because he had relapsed.
Following his sudden passing, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Carter's autopsy was completed.
The results have been deferred pending toxicology.
According to his death certificate, Carter's twin sister, Angel, was given his ashes. The former child star was cremated on November 9, just four days after his death.