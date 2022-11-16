Aaron Carter Cremated, Ashes With Twin Sister Angel As Family 'Discusses' Memorial Plans
Aaron Carter was cremated, and one of his loved ones has his ashes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the death certificate seen by this outlet, Aaron's twin sister, Angel, 34, was given his ashes. The late singer was cremated on November 9, just four days after his shocking death.
It appears Aaron's estranged mother, Jane, was the first to hear the news about his passing. She was listed as the "informant" on the document, first obtained by TMZ.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that memorial plans are underway for Aaron. Insiders revealed to this outlet last week his family members "are discussing a service" that will be held at a "later date."
The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to us that Aaron's cause of death was "deferred" pending toxicology reports. It's still unclear exactly what killed the I Want Candy hitmaker.
Aaron was discovered on November 5 in the bathtub of his Lancaster home, with law enforcement sources revealing they found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the scene.
He had struggled with substance abuse issues, and the new details signify huffing may have contributed to his passing.
As RadarOnline.com reported, cops were called to Aaron's house for a welfare check weeks before his passing when fans believed he was huffing on Instagram Live.
Police officers showed up at Aaron's property at the end of September after receiving calls alleging that the singer was "possibly overdosing on social media."
Sources claim that Aaron took a while to answer, and when he opened the door, he told them he had been asleep. They found no drugs or criminal activity and crossed out any possible suicide attempt.
Just one day before his death, cops returned to Aaron's home for another welfare check but were turned away by the singer's housekeeper per his request.
Aaron left behind an 11-month-old son, Prince, whom he shares with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Melanie Martin. This outlet can also confirm that the home Aaron died in is no longer available to buy, with records showing that the listing has been pulled.
In the wake of his death, his unfinished memoir was set to be released — however, after collecting major backlash, the publisher decided to hold off.