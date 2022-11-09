Aaron Carter's Body Released To Family, Memorial Plans In The Works
Aaron Carter is with his grieving family. The singer's body was released to his loved ones, RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm, with sources telling us they are in the process of planning his memorial service.
As this outlet reported, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Aaron's autopsy was completed on Monday, revealing his family had been notified that his body was ready for pickup.
Insiders close to the family told RadarOnline.com that "they are discussing a service," but it will be held at a "later date."
The I Want Candy singer was found unresponsive in the bathtub at his Lancaster home on Saturday, with law enforcement sources claiming they found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the scene.
Aaron had struggled with substance abuse issues, and the discovery signifies huffing may have contributed to his passing. However, his cause of death has been "deferred" pending toxicology reports.
Police believe Aaron's body had been in the tub for some time, with insiders telling TMZ there was a smell of decomposition and the water had turned an unnatural color.
Aaron was discovered by his housekeeper. She frantically called 911 to report a drowning.
More information revealed that law enforcement showed up at Aaron's home to do a welfare check on the singer Friday at 2 AM, hours before his shocking death, but he instructed them to leave.
Police sources said there was no suicide note left at the scene, and there were no signs of foul play. Aaron's home was on the market at the time of his death — but RadarOnline.com revealed the listing was pulled on Monday.
Aaron was just 34 years old. He left behind his 11-month-old son, Prince, who he shared with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Melanie Martin. His estranged brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, felt the weight of losing Aaron despite their rocky relationship.
He broke down in tears on stage at the band's first show since his little brother's death. We've learned that Aaron was working on a new album when he passed, and he had hoped his lyrics would mend his broken relationship with everyone in his family, including Nick.