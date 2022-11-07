Aaron Carter Death Scene: Cops Found Cans Of Compressed Air & Prescription Pills, Body Smelled Of Decomposition

Sadly, law enforcement showed up at Aaron's home hours before his death to do a welfare check. According to police sources, cops arrived at the singer's residence on Friday around 2 AM.

They were met by his housekeeper and forced to leave after Aaron caught wind of the situation. He reportedly screamed for his housekeeper to not let the responding officers in and ordered them to leave.

Aaron's housekeeper did not see him after the welfare check on Friday until she discovered his body.