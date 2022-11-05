Your tip
Pop Star Aaron Carter Dead At 34, Found In His Bathtub

Nov. 5 2022, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Aaron Carter was found dead inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Law enforcement sources revealed the 34-year-old was discovered in the bathtub. Police were called to the home around 11 AM for a man that had drowned in the tub. Law enforcement sources claim there were no signs of foul play.

TMZ obtained photos from outside the residence which show multiple cop cars in the street.

Carter had struggled with addiction for years but claimed he had recently gotten clean.

