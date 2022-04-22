Aaron Carter Looks Unrecognizable After Shaving His Head Bald On TikTok & Shuts Down Critics: 'It's My Life'

Aaron Carter is sporting a new look after shaving his head bald while going live on TikTok, documenting the process from start to finish.

"I wasn't entirely sure how I would like it? But I love it!!!" the I Want Candy performer, 34, captioned a new video, showcasing his fresh 'do and addressing critics. "I literally thought my head would look more awkward lol!! [First] time I've ever shaved my head! F— what anyone thinks. I LOVE IT! My last haircut was trash and I had to start over."