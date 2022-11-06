Nick Carter Reveals 'His Heart Has Been Broken' After Hearing His Younger Brother Aaron Was Found Dead In His Bathtub
Nick Carter broke his silence on his brother Aaron's shocking death in a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Sunday, November 6, only one day after the Leave It Up To Me singer was discovered dead in his Lancaster home.
"My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," he captioned a carousel of childhood photos of himself and his little brother.
"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," he continued, referring to the late pop star's years-long health struggles. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here,"
"I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know," he added. "I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, Please take care of my baby brother."
Aaron and Nick had a different relationship for many years, with the 34-year-old often taking to social media to rant about their tense ties. In House of Carters, the singer even accused his older brother of "torturing" him as a child and bullying him his entire life.
However, in 2019, their feud came to a head when Nick filed a restraining order against Aaron after he allegedly confessed to "harboring intentions" of killing Nick's pregnant wife.
As Radar previously reported, Aaron was found dead in his Lancaster home on Saturday, November 5, after authorities received a 911 call alerting them that a man had drowned in his bathtub.
"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," his rep said in a statement later that day. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."
Aaron is survived by his son, Prince, who is 11-months-old.