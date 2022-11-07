Aaron Carter's Death Home Pulled Off Market After Singer's Fatal Drowning
The home that Aaron Carter died in is no longer for sale. RadarOnline.com has exclusively discovered the listing for the late singer's 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom house in Lancaster, CA, was pulled on Monday — just two days after Aaron's body was found in his bathtub.
Records obtained by RadarOnline.com show that the listing has been removed, meaning Aaron's 4,131-square-foot home is not available to purchase or rent. Weeks before his tragic drowning, the I Want Candy singer revealed he was selling the property to start a "new chapter."
The records revealed that Aaron first put his home up for sale on September 30 for $829,900, only to reduce the price by $30,000 just over one week before his death. As this outlet reported, the 34-year-old star was in the process of selling the home, which he bought in 2020, when he tragically passed away on Saturday.
On October 29, Aaron shared the listing, excitedly announcing he was "ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family."
"This year has been super tough but I’ve learned so much. Thanks for the support everyone," he wrote in the now heartbreaking message.
Aaron's body was discovered over the weekend in the bathtub of his home, with law enforcement sources revealing they found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the scene.
The singer had struggled with substance abuse issues, and the new details signify huffing may have contributed to his fatal drowning.
Police believe Aaron's body had been in the tub for some time, with insiders claiming there was a smell of decomposition and the water had turned an unnatural color.
RadarOnline.com broke the news that Aaron's autopsy was completed on Monday, and his body is ready to be released to his family.
Aaron left behind an 11-month-old son, Prince, whom he shares with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Melanie Martin. She broke her cover after hearing about his passing, with photos catching her sobbing outside the late singer's home.
Melanie isn't the only one who's left heartbroken after his death.
Aaron's brother, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, broke down in tears as the band paid homage to his younger sibling in their first show since his shocking passing.
Despite the news of cans of compressed air being found at the scene, Aaron's cause of death was deferred pending toxicology results.