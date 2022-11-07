Aaron Carter's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Ready For Release Two Days After Shocking Death
Aaron Carter's family is one step closer to laying him to rest. RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer's autopsy has been completed, and his body is ready to be released to his loved ones.
The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Monday, telling us that Aaron's cause of death has been "deferred" pending toxicology reports.
Aaron's body was discovered on Saturday in the bathtub of his Lancaster home, with law enforcement sources revealing they found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the scene.
The I Want Candy star had struggled with substance abuse issues, and the new details signify huffing may have contributed to his fatal drowning.
Police believe Aaron's body had been in the tub for some time, with insiders telling TMZ there was a smell of decomposition and the water had turned an unnatural color.
Aaron was discovered by his housekeeper on Saturday morning when she entered his bedroom after hearing his dogs barking uncontrollably. She frantically called 911 to report the drowning.
More information revealed that law enforcement showed up at Aaron's home to do a welfare check on the singer Friday at 2 AM, hours before his shocking death, but he screamed for them to leave him alone.
As RadarOnline.com reported, there was no suicide note left at the scene, and there were no signs of foul play.
Aaron was just 34 years old. He left behind his 11-month-old son, Prince, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Melanie Martin.
Following the news of his death, heartbreaking photos showed Melanie bawling outside Aaron's home. She wasn't the only one who broke down over his passing.
Aaron's older brother, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, sobbed while watching a tribute to his late sibling during the band's first show since his death. He also broke his silence on social media, revealing that while they had an estranged relationship, no one will be able to fill the hole in his heart.
"My heart has been broken today," Nick wrote on Instagram Sunday. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," he captioned a series of childhood photos of the duo.
"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," he continued. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here."