Cops Called To Aaron Carter's Home Over Huffing Concerns Weeks Before Singer's Death
Aaron Carter sparked concern he was back to huffing drugs, so the police did a welfare check on the singer at his Lancaster home just weeks before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The sad news comes on the heels of reports that law enforcement found cans of compressed air and prescription pills in his bedroom and the bathroom when they discovered the 34-year-old's body in the tub on Saturday.
But Aaron's fans were already worried that he had relapsed, with many believing he was doing drugs off camera during an Instagram Live. RadarOnline.com can reveal that law enforcement showed up at Aaron's property to do a welfare check at the end of September after receiving calls alleging that the singer was "possibly overdosing on social media."
In the IG Live, Aaron sat in the dark while some of his followers claimed they heard spraying and inhaling in the blacked-out background. Cops and the fire department turned up at his home to check on the superstar.
Sources claim that Aaron took a while to answer, and when he opened the door, he told them he had been asleep.
Law enforcement found no drugs or criminal activity and crossed out any possible suicide attempt. After the welfare check, Aaron took to social media to make a joke about the concerns.
Calling himself "the troll hunter," the singer claimed he was spraying what looked like an air freshener — but his followers didn't believe it. Sadly, Aaron died just weeks later.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the singer had struggled with substance abuse issues, and the new details about cans of compressed air might signify that huffing could have contributed to his fatal drowning.
Police believe Aaron's body had been in the bathtub for some time, with insiders claiming there was a smell of decomposition and the water had turned an unnatural color.
RadarOnline.com broke the news that Aaron's autopsy was completed on Monday, and his body was ready to be released to his family. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the news, telling us that Aaron's cause of death has been "deferred" pending toxicology reports.
Aaron left behind an 11-month-old son, Prince, whom he shares with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Melanie Martin. This outlet can also confirm that the home Aaron died in is no longer available to buy, with records showing that the listing has been pulled.