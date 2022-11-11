Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Bombarded With Relentless Harassment After Late Singer's Tragic Death
Aaron Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin, has been subject to non-stop harassment after the singer's tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to Martin said she continues to be barraged with hateful messages online which started last week, with some blaming her for his untimely passing at 34.
The foul-mouthed messages sent via social media include disturbing death threats.
Carter's on-and-off partner has also been spooked by fans who have been showing up at his Lancaster, California home, where he was sadly found unresponsive in a bathtub.
Some even walked up to the property and peered inside the windows, according to TMZ. Earlier this week, she had police outside while reportedly retrieving baby items, diapers and clothes for their son, Prince, along with some of her belongings.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his California home on Saturday. Law enforcement found cans of compressed air at the scene as well as prescription pills.
At this time, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
In the wake of the heartbreaking news, RadarOnline.com exclusively discovered the listing for his 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom house was pulled on Monday — just two days after he died.
"My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé, Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said, noting he was working through his own personal issues at the time of his passing. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."
"I only wish I had more people to help me with him. I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son," Martin continued, revealing she is completely devastated.
Carter and his older brother, Nick from Backstreet Boys fame, had come a long way in their "complicated" relationship before his death, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Per his rep, the siblings "were finally in a good place when [Aaron] died."