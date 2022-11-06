Aaron Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Seen Sobbing Outside The Late Singer's Lancaster Home

As Radar previously reported, police received a 911 call reporting that a man had drowned in his bathtub on Saturday morning. They discovered the I Want Candy singer's body in the bathroom around 11AM. Although homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene, sources revealed that is standard practice. It has not been confirmed if there was any evidence of foul play.

"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," his rep said in a statement. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."