Aaron Carter's Unfinished Memoir About Drug Abuse & Family Struggles Set To Be Released Next Week
Aaron Carter's unfinished memoir detailing his addiction and struggles with his estranged family will be available next week. Despite the singer passing away just five days ago, RadarOnline.com has learned Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story to an Incomplete Life will be released on November 15.
The memoir has been three years in the making, detailing Aaron's skyrocket to fame, his desperate need for acceptance, and his lonely life on the road — all of which contributed to his drug abuse.
The book's author Andy Symonds conducted several interviews with the I Want Candy singer since 2019. As RadarOnline.com reported, Aaron was found unresponsive in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California, home on Saturday.
In one expert of the book, Aaron detailed how he woke up to find Michael Jackson at the foot of his bed in only underwear during a visit to the late King of Pop's Neverland Ranch. Jackson was apparently sleepwalking.
“A couple hours later, something woke me. I sat up and found Michael [Jackson] at the foot of my cot in his tighty-whitey underwear," Aaron recalled. "I don’t know if he was sleepwalking or what, but he seemed to still be asleep. ‘What the f---!?’ I shouted and shook him a little to wake him. ‘Go back to your bed!’"
According to Aaron, Jackson "looked startled, like he was surprised to be there. He just mumbled, ‘Okay,’ then got back into his bed, and we both went back to sleep."
Aaron never addressed the incident with Jackson.
"I never asked him about it, and we never mentioned it. When I woke up in the morning, he was gone from the room," he said.
Aaron's turbulent life with his family is also detailed in the book, as is his complicated relationship with his older brother, Nick Carter. The two were not talking at the time of Aaron's death, but he was working on new music in hopes the lyrics could mend their issues.
In another excerpt from the memoir, Aaron addressed how lonely he felt.
"I started realizing how alone I was in the world because nobody really knew me, not even my own family. I didn't even know myself. I was popular, but I didn't have an identity,” the late singer told the author.
RadarOnline.com broke the news — Aaron's body was released to his family after his autopsy was completed earlier this week. Sources close to the situation told us the star's family is "discussing a service," but it will be held at a "later date."
Law enforcement insiders revealed they found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the scene. Aaron had struggled with substance abuse issues, and the discovery signifies huffing may have contributed to his passing.
However, his cause of death has been "deferred" pending toxicology reports.