Aaron Carter's Unfinished Memoir About Drug Abuse & Family Struggles Set To Be Released Next Week

Aaron's turbulent life with his family is also detailed in the book, as is his complicated relationship with his older brother, Nick Carter. The two were not talking at the time of Aaron's death, but he was working on new music in hopes the lyrics could mend their issues.

In another excerpt from the memoir, Aaron addressed how lonely he felt.

"I started realizing how alone I was in the world because nobody really knew me, not even my own family. I didn't even know myself. I was popular, but I didn't have an identity,” the late singer told the author.