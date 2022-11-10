Aaron Carter And His Estranged Brother Nick Were Not Speaking Prior To His Tragic Death
Aaron Carter believed he was making progress with his estranged brother Nick in the days before his death, but he never had a conversation with the Backstreet Boys star, RadarOnlie.com has learned.
According to sources close to the family, in the months before Aaron’s death, his estranged sister Angel had reached out to the late pop star to offer him words of support. She told her brother that both she and Nick wanted him to get better.
Aaron believed, based on the messages, that Angel was speaking for her and Nick. Sources said Aaron felt this talk with Angel meant he was on good terms with his estranged siblings.
An insider said Aaron was hopeful since the tone of Angel’s messages was not argumentative like the family’s exchanges have been in the past.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Angel and Nick both had restraining orders in place against Aaron at the time of his death. In 2019, Nick told the court that his brother had threatened to kill his pregnant wife and their unborn child.
The court granted a permanent restraining order which ordered Aaron to stay 100 feet away from Nick, his wife and their kids. Nick said he and his sister Angel were forced to go to court against their brother, “In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child."
At the time, a rep for Aaron said, "I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Aaron was found dead inside a bathtub in his Lancaster, Cali. home. The pop star was found surrounded by bottles of compressed air cans. Law enforcement sources said they also found prescription bottles around his bedroom.
Sources said Aaron had been enrolled in an outpatient rehab program but had missed his last meeting, the day before he was found dead.
Aaron was only 34. As RadarOnline.com first reported, the late singer’s autopsy was completed with results deferred pending a toxicology exam.
Following his death, Nick released an emotional statement reading, "My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know."