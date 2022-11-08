‘He Lost So Much Weight: Aaron Carter’s Close Friend Describes Tragic Final Days Of Late Pop Star, Says He Was ‘Not Acting Normal’

Aaron Carter’s close friend Gary Madatyan spoke out about the late pop star’s sad last days claiming “he looked terrible” the last time they were together, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, Carter, 34, was found dead inside the bathtub in his Lancaster, California home. The ex-child star — who had previously admitted to an addiction to huffing — was found surrounded by multiple cans of compressed air. Prescription pills were also located in the bedroom.