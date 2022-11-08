Aaron Carter's Friends Believe Late Singer Suffered A Relapse & Was Not Suicidal

"I decided to enroll myself into that program," he said in September, clarifying the reason for his stay. "There's been no relapses. I haven't had any relapses ... it's just triggers are big right now for me. You know, so, I just, I want my son back."

Some of his loved ones "had begged him to go to inpatient rehab" in recent weeks over concerns about his "erratic behavior," according to a new report from The Sun published on Monday.

It marked his fifth time in rehabilitation.