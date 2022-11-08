'He Started To Spiral': Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt' With The Trauma Of Sister's Overdose & Father's Death

"He was really torn up when Leslie died, but it was Bob's death that really threw him," sources close to the former pop star told PEOPLE.

"[Aaron] had such a dysfunctional relationship with both parents, but something about losing his dad really threw him. That's when I saw him really start to spiral," claimed the insider, revealing they noticed a change within him. "He had gotten in trouble before, but he went from a partier to something a lot more dark then. It was like he gave up."

In addition to Leslie and his twin sister Angel, Aaron was also a sibling to brother Nick Carter and sister Bobbie Jean Carter, in addition to half-sister Virginia Marie Carter, half-brother Kaden Brent Carter, and step-sister Taelyn Dobson.