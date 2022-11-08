'He Started To Spiral': Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt' With The Trauma Of Sister's Overdose & Father's Death
Aaron Carter had a troubled life before his tragic death at 34, and one insider close to the singer said he "never really dealt with a lot of trauma he had."
The Leave It Up to Me singer's sister Leslie tragically died from an overdose of prescription drugs in January 2012, RadarOnline.com can confirm, and the Carters were rocked again when the family's patriarch died in 2017 from an apparent heart attack at age 65.
"He was really torn up when Leslie died, but it was Bob's death that really threw him," sources close to the former pop star told PEOPLE.
"[Aaron] had such a dysfunctional relationship with both parents, but something about losing his dad really threw him. That's when I saw him really start to spiral," claimed the insider, revealing they noticed a change within him. "He had gotten in trouble before, but he went from a partier to something a lot more dark then. It was like he gave up."
In addition to Leslie and his twin sister Angel, Aaron was also a sibling to brother Nick Carter and sister Bobbie Jean Carter, in addition to half-sister Virginia Marie Carter, half-brother Kaden Brent Carter, and step-sister Taelyn Dobson.
"He had no one he could trust, and no one trusted him," said another source in the wake of Aaron's death. "It was actually painful to see him make the choices he made."
On Saturday, RadarOnline.com learned that Aaron was tragically found "unresponsive" in a bathtub.
His on-and-off partner Melanie Martin was later seen weeping outside.
Law enforcement sources said they found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the scene, leading to questions if that may have contributed to his fatal drowning.
RadarOnline.com exclusively confirmed that his autopsy is now complete, meaning his body can be released to grieving loved ones.
Prior to his death, Carter had listed his Lancaster home for sale to start a "new chapter."
"Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family," he wrote via Twitter.
RadarOnline.com has since exclusively discovered the listing for the late singer's 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom house was pulled from the market earlier today, meaning it is no longer available for purchase or rent.