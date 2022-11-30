'I Don't Want Bad Blood': Melanie Martin Speaks Out After Aaron Carter's Family Doesn't Invite Her To His Memorial Service

Melanie Martin, the late pop singer Aaron Carter's fiancé and mother to his one-year-old son, Prince, spoke out after his family did not extend an invite to his memorial, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nThe grieving single-parent said she doesn't "want bad blood" and is focused on her son's well-being during this tragic period of life following Aaron's unexpected passing on November 5.Following the I Want Candy singer's passing at his Lancaster, California home on November 5, the Carter family began "discussing a serivce" that would be held in the future. \n\nThe family finalized those plans but left a key person in Aaron's life off the invite list: his fiancé and mother of his only child. \n\nMelanie, 30, has broken her silence on the devastating news of not being included in the memorial plans. \n\n"I don’t want any problems or stress over Aaron’s estate," the OnlyFans model told US Weekly on Tuesday. \n\nThe 30-year-old then addressed her son's future and involvement with his father's side of the family."I don’t want any bad blood with Aaron’s family," Melanie continued. "Whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life."\n\nDays after Aaron passed, Melanie had to put on a brave face for her son and hosted his first birthday party at Chuck-E-Cheese. Melanie made sure to keep Aaron's "legacy" alive at the party — she had a large poster with pictures of the late singer and his son, as well as his picture printed on their son's cake. \n\nMelanie released a bouquet of balloons in a symbolic gesture at the end of the night. \n\nOn top of having to learn to navigate life as a single parent, Melanie has been forced out of the home she shared with Aaron.After Aaron's death, Melanie said she was "devastated." \n\n"My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Melanie said. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn’t help him in the way I felt he needed it."\n\n"I only wish I had more people to help me with him," she continued. "I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son. I’m devastated."