Aaron Carter's Fiancé Melanie Martin Spotted Out Celebrating Son's First Birthday Weeks After Pop Star's Tragic Death

Aaron Carter's fiancé, Melanie Martin, hosted their son's first birthday party just weeks after the singer was found dead at this home in Lancaster, California. \n\nMelanie made sure that Aaron was seen and felt throughout the party, as she displayed a large photo collage of Aaron and released a bouquet of birthday balloons in his honor, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nThe grieving mother put on a brave face in order to give their son, Prince, despite the tragic circumstances of his father's recent death.In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, Melanie and her family gathered at a classic kid's choice, Chuck-E-Cheese, in Costa Mesa, California on Tuesday to celebrate her son.After the event, as Melanie's friends helped load her son into her car, the grieving fiancé released a bouquet of balloons outside the Chuck-E-Cheese in honor of Aaron.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Aaron's brother Nick Carter, along with Aaron's twin sister, Angel, were spotted last week at the taping for an upcoming CBS Holiday special. \n\nThe siblings looked somber as they greeted old pals like Lance Bass, who embraced Nick at the event.