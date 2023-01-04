Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Lawyer Shows Up To Court After Late Singer’s Sister Moves To Take Control Of $500k Estate
Aaron Carter’s fiancée Melanie Martin has hired an attorney and demanded to be notified about all matters in the probate case filed by the late singer’s sister, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier this week, Melanie had her lawyer file a notice in the case brought by Aaron’s twin sibling Angel.
The ‘request for special notice’ says Melanie and her lawyer should be notified of all developments in the case.
Melanie and Aaron share a 1-year-old son Prince.
Aaron was found dead inside his Lancaster, California home on November 5. Law enforcement found him surrounded by cans of compressed air and prescription pills were found inside his room.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Angel rushed to court weeks after Aaron’s death asking the court to name her administrator of her late brother’s estate.
In her petition, Angel asked to be granted the authority to manage Aaron’s finances. She revealed his estate was worth around $550k. His personal property is listed as $220k, and his real property is $350k. The gross fair market value of Aaron's real property is valued at $750k.
The filing said Aaron did not leave a will at the time of his death. The documents revealed that Angel asked the court to make Aaron’s son Prince one of the beneficiaries of the estate.
“I, Angel Conrad, hereby nominate myself as an administrator of Estate of the decedent – Aaron Carter. I am the sister of the decedent Aaron Carter. Under the California Probate Code I am entitled to Letters of Administration of the Estate of Aaron Carter, by virtue of being the surviving sister of the decedent. I am a resident of the State of California and I am over the age of 18," the petition read.
Aaron’s body was cremated, and his ashes were given to Angel. The family has plans to spread them in the ocean back in Florida. A portion of his ashes will be put on his late sister Leslie’s grave and his mother Jane’s when she passes.
A source said Melanie was not invited to the memorial by Aaron’s family. “Since they are not inviting her to the memorial to spread his ashes, she is going to have her own memorial for Aaron with her family, their son Prince and some of Aaron's true friends. "[Melanie is] trying to stay neutral about the family's decision and let the lawyers handle it regarding his estate,” a source revealed.