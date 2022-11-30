Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Files To Control His $550k Estate As Singer Died With No Will
Aaron Carter's twin sister is stepping up. Angel Carter, 34, rushed to court and filed a petition to control the late singer's estate weeks after his sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In court documents, Aaron's twin asked the judge for authority to manage her brother's wealth, which she said was about $550k when he passed on November 5.
RadarOnline.com has also discovered that the I Want Candy singer died without a will in place.
“I, Angel Conrad, hereby nominate myself as administrator of Estate of the decedent – Aaron Carter. I am the sister of the decedent Aaron Carter. Under the California Probate Code I am entitled to Letters of Administration of the Estate of Aaron Carter, by virtue of being the surviving sister of the decedent. I am a resident of the State of California and I am over the age of 18," the legal filing read.
The documents obtained by The Blast outlined Aaron's estate and net worth.
As previously reported, he was worth $550k when his body was found in the bathtub of the Lancaster home he was trying to sell. His personal property is listed as $220k, and his real property is $350k.
The gross fair market value of Aaron's real property is valued at $750k.
While Angel has filed to be the executor of her twin brother's estate, she isn't leaving out his son, Prince, 1, with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.
The documents also revealed she asked the court to make Prince a potential beneficiary.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Aaron was cremated, and his ashes are with Angel. The family plans on spreading them in the ocean next spring in the Florida Keys.
Some of his ashes will be scattered on his oldest sister Leslie's grave, as well as his mother Jane's when she passes. Leslie died in 2012 at the age of 25.
The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to RadarOnline.com that Aaron's cause of death was "deferred" pending toxicology reports.
Law enforcement sources revealed they found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the death scene. Aaron had struggled with substance abuse issues, and the new details signify huffing may have contributed to his passing.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the home Aaron died in was following his unexpected death.