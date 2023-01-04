‘Disappointed’: TJ Holmes Wife Speaks Out About GMA Host’s ‘Lack Of Discretion’ After He Files For Divorce And Jets Off With Amy Robach
TJ Holmes’ wife Marilee Fiebig has broken her silence about her estranged husband’s affair with his co-host Amy Robach and revealed she’s disappointed by her ex’s “lack of discretion,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fiebig has remained silent for weeks, ever since photos were leaked of TJ and Amy getting cozy on romantic dates throughout New York. Sources said Fiebig was “blindsided” by the photos. An insider said she believed TJ and her were working on reconciling.
Now, her lawyer Stephanie Lehman has released a statement to Daily Mail about the situation,
“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” the lawyer said.
“To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible,” said Lehman. “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.”
“Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year,” the lawyer added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, TJ filed for divorce in New York court. Sources claim that Amy and her husband Andrew Shue are in the middle of divorce negotiations.
Both Amy and TJ claim they informed their spouses things were over BEFORE they started up a romantic relationship with each other.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, weeks before the photos of TJ and Amy were leaked, Amy and Andrew sold off their New York home for $5 million.
This week, Amy and TJ flew off for a tropical vacation where they were spotted making out in public without a care in the world. ABC’s investigation into their romance continues weeks after the two were taken off the air.
Sources claim the network wants to determine if any company policies were violated with the office affair. An insider said TJ had two previous trysts with GMA staffers before getting involved with Amy.