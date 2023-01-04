‘Disappointed’: TJ Holmes Wife Speaks Out About GMA Host’s ‘Lack Of Discretion’ After He Files For Divorce And Jets Off With Amy Robach

TJ Holmes’ wife Marilee Fiebig has broken her silence about her estranged husband’s affair with his co-host Amy Robach and revealed she’s disappointed by her ex’s “lack of discretion,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fiebig has remained silent for weeks, ever since photos were leaked of TJ and Amy getting cozy on romantic dates throughout New York. Sources said Fiebig was “blindsided” by the photos. An insider said she believed TJ and her were working on reconciling.