T.J. Holmes & Smiling Amy Robach Spotted In Great Spirits As They Step Out Together ONE Day Before He Filed Divorce Docs Ending 12-Year Marriage

As the dust settles in their personal lives, their professional careers have also been impacted while the network looks into their relationship and decides how to proceed.

"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," the president of ABC News, Kim Goodman, wrote via a December 12 email to staffers amid the emerging reports on Robach and Holmes.

"Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being," Goodman added. "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."