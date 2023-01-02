T.J. Holmes & Smiling Amy Robach Spotted In Great Spirits As They Step Out Together ONE Day Before He Filed Divorce Docs Ending 12-Year Marriage
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach appeared to be in great spirits while running errands together in Miami last week, proving they were still going strong one day before his divorce filing.
The GMA3 anchors, who are currently on hiatus amid ABC's internal investigation, were seen out and about in Miami on Tuesday, December 27.
Holmes and Robach dressed cozy for the rain and chilly weather in new photos that were published on Monday, January 2.
Court documents previously obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that he submitted the docs in New York to legally end his marriage to wife Marilee Fiebig on Wednesday, December 28, recruiting powerhouse attorney Robert H. Moses to represent him.
As for Robach and her husband, actor Andrew Shue, they are also said to be in the process of going through a divorce.
Weeks before her budding romance with Holmes made headlines, Robach and Shue sold off their $5 million dollar home in the Big Apple.
Shue has since resurfaced in a rare photo shared by his son Nate captioned, "RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO '23."
Reports claim the respective exes both split in August 2022 and were separated when a romantic connection blossomed between Robach and Holmes.
As the dust settles in their personal lives, their professional careers have also been impacted while the network looks into their relationship and decides how to proceed.
"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," the president of ABC News, Kim Goodman, wrote via a December 12 email to staffers amid the emerging reports on Robach and Holmes.
"Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being," Goodman added. "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."
- Andrew Shue Resurfaces In Rare Photo Shared By His Son — Without Cheating Stepmom Amy Robach
- Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Photographed Carefree During Romantic Miami Vacation Just Hours Before He Filed For Divorce From Long-Suffering Wife
- 'GMA' Star TJ Holmes Files For Divorce From Wife Marilee Fiebig Weeks After Romance With Amy Robach Was Exposed
In the case that Robach and Holmes are released from the network, sources told RadarOnline.com they have started mulling over potential replacements.
Insiders claimed that Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Carson Daly are all on ABC's "poachable" list.