Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Photographed Carefree During Romantic Miami Vacation Just Hours Before He Filed For Divorce From Long-Suffering Wife
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted in Florida this week as they prepare to celebrate their first New Year’s Eve as a couple, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The photos of the Good Morning America co-anchors-turned-lovers were taken on Monday just hours after the pair were first spotted at the airport en route to their holiday weekend.
In the newly surfaced photos obtained by Daily Mail, the couple was spotted outside a Miami Publix after having purchased Stella Artois beer and other supplies for the coming new year.
Bundled up for the chilly winter weather, Robach was photographed applying lipstick while Holmes helped load the car with their newly purchased items before they drove back to their hotel.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, these are the first photos of Robach and Holmes to surface since it was revealed Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig.
Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that Holmes filed for divorce on Wednesday afternoon in a New York court.
Holmes is being represented by powerhouse attorney Robert H. Moses in the divorce proceedings, and Fiebig has reportedly not yet responded to the newly filed petition.
Robach and Holmes’ secret months-long affair was first exposed in November after photos of the pair together were published by Daily Mail.
Sources indicated their affair first began sometime in March when the GMA co-hosts were preparing for the New York City Half Marathon together.
Their relationship then reportedly evolved further when Robach and Holmes were sent to England together to cover the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in London in late May and early June.
The pair reportedly split from their significant others in August and were spotted acting “affectionate” and “staying close” to each other when they were sent to England again in September to cover the Queen’s passing.
“They’re in a relationship, they’re very happy,” a source close to Robach and Holmes said after the couple’s nearly six-month secret affair was first exposed. “They are both broken up from their spouses and they’re two consenting adults — they have the right to do what they want.”
Another source close to Robach indicated earlier this month that she and her husband, actor Andrew Shue, are also in the process of getting divorced and the proceeding is “almost finalized.”
“Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer,” Robach’s friend spilled in early December. “They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up.”