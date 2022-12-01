Amy Robach & Husband Andrew Shue's Divorce 'Almost Finalized' As Actor Scrubs 'GMA' Anchor From Social Media Following Affair With T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach and her husband, actor Andrew Shue, are reportedly finalizing their divorce after it was revealed the Good Morning America anchor has been having a months-long relationship with her co-host T.J. Holmes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development comes after a series of photos showing Robach and Holmes being romantic and intimate over the past few months first surfaced on Wednesday, including photos that showed the GMA pair together during a secluded getaway before Thanksgiving and “canoodling” in bars around the ABC News headquarters in Midtown Manhattan as far back as May.
But while Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, are both married, insiders close to the newly exposed couple recently revealed Robach and her husband are in the process of getting divorced and that their divorce is “almost finalized.”
“Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer,” a close friend to Robach told Page Six on Thursday. “They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up.”
Another source confirmed that the GMA co-hosts are in a relationship, and both Robach and Holmes split from their spouses in August to be together.
“They’re in a relationship, they’re very happy,” the source spilled. “They are both broken up from their spouses and they’re two consenting adults — they have the right to do what they want.”
News of Robach and Shue’s “almost finalized” divorce also comes after the 55-year-old Melrose Place star scrubbed all evidence of his marriage to Robach from his social media accounts on Wednesday – the same day the cache of photos showing his wife and Holmes together first surfaced.
“Through the rain – by the river – a run to celebrate life – Amy shows us all how to live – everyday – We are the luckiest!” Shue wrote in one October 2020 post that has since disappeared from his Instagram.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes reportedly began their affair in March after the two trained together for the NYC Half Marathon. Their relationship then evolved further one month later when the pair were sent to London to cover the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in April.
More recent photos showed the pair getting close in JFK International Airport in September after they returned from covering Queen Elizabeth’s passing, while other photos showed Robach and Holmes together both before and after Thanksgiving.
“The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair,” one ABC insider said about the couple’s affair. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret.”
There has yet to be any word if Holmes is in the process of divorcing his wife, Marilee Fiebig, although sources say they also separated in August as a result of Holmes and Robach’s then-secret relationship.