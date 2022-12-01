Amy Robach & Husband Andrew Shue's Divorce 'Almost Finalized' As Actor Scrubs 'GMA' Anchor From Social Media Following Affair With T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach and her husband, actor Andrew Shue, are reportedly finalizing their divorce after it was revealed the Good Morning America anchor has been having a months-long relationship with her co-host T.J. Holmes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking development comes after a series of photos showing Robach and Holmes being romantic and intimate over the past few months first surfaced on Wednesday, including photos that showed the GMA pair together during a secluded getaway before Thanksgiving and “canoodling” in bars around the ABC News headquarters in Midtown Manhattan as far back as May.