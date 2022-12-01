‘GMA’ Stars Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Did Not Start Dating Until After They Split From Their Spouses: Sources
Good Morning America stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not start hooking up with each other until after they broke things off with their partners, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Daily Mail posted bombshell photos that revealed Amy and T.J. have been in a relationship for the past six months. Photos showed TJ smacking Amy on the backside during a retreat in the woods. Other shots showed the two being flirty at a bar and even hanging out days after Thanksgiving.
Amy has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010. The GMA host has raised Andrew’s three sons as her own. T.J. has been married to attorney Marilee Fiebig for years.
Sources close to Amy and T.J. revealed they both broke up with their spouses in August. They are adamant their romance did not start until after they had informed their partners their marriages were over.
"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," a source told People. "The relationship didn't start until after that."
A source close to Robach said, “She's got nothing to hide. They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything."
Insiders at GMA said they noticed Amy and T.J.’s chemistry but were surprised by the photos published by Daily Mail.
"There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago," a source told People. "A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it because you can see there's a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married."
As RadarOnline.com first reported, weeks before the relationship became public, Amy and her husband Andrew sold off their New York home for $5 million.
The home was listed in August — the same month Amy said she notified Andrew she was leaving.