‘GMA’ Stars Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Did Not Start Dating Until After They Split From Their Spouses: Sources

Good Morning America stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not start hooking up with each other until after they broke things off with their partners, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, Daily Mail posted bombshell photos that revealed Amy and T.J. have been in a relationship for the past six months. Photos showed TJ smacking Amy on the backside during a retreat in the woods. Other shots showed the two being flirty at a bar and even hanging out days after Thanksgiving.